KIngswinford estate secures new letting following refurbishment

The estate in Kingswinford, which is owned by LCP, the national commercial and property investment company, part of M Core has seen Intralox, the conveyor belt, equipment and services specialist, agree to take 38,553 sq ft Unit 22 in Bay 10.

Andrew Minton, maintenance and facilities lead at Intralox, said: “The acquisition of Building 22 is an addition to our existing footprint on Pensnett, across three premises, where we build plastic modular conveyor belts. These extra 38,000 sq ft offer us the additional warehousing space required to fulfil our ongoing, organic business growth.

LCP has invested more than £2 million in the refurbishment of its flagship Multipark Pensnett since 2022, upgrading more than 180,000 sq ft of industrial, retail and office accommodation. The 185-acre site is home to almost 200 occupiers, with just a handful of units remaining available to let.

David Charlton, director at LCP said: “This is fantastic news for the region and demonstrates a continued belief in the Black Country as a vibrant hub for business.”

Paula James, industrial lettings manager at LCP, added: “It’s exciting to announce more new tenants at Multipark Pensnett. We’ve received a stream of enquiries since undertaking an extensive programme of building upgrades on the estate. Occupiers have been attracted by the high standard of refurbishment, which includes a range of sustainable and energy efficient features, and we are expecting a high level of interest in the final available units.”