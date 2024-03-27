Central Co-op completes rollout of electronic shelf edge labels

The innovative technology marks a significant advancement in the retail industry – streamlining operations, enhancing customer experience and driving sustainable practices.

David Williamson, project manager at Lichfield-based Central Co-op, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to introduce electronic shelf edge labels across all our stores, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This transformative technology not only streamlines operations but also reinforces our dedication to sustainability and excellence in retail.”

So far there are more than 1.09 million labels in use across stores with estimated average labour savings of 12 hours per week per store.

The transition from traditional paper labels to ESELs was motivated by a desire to address challenges associated with manual labelling processes. The previous method required extensive manpower, was prone to errors and was time-sensitive, often leading to operational disruptions.

ESELs automate the labelling processes, freeing up valuable time for store colleagues to focus on customer service and other tasks

Changes to prices and promotions can be made centrally from Central Co-op’s support centre in Lichfield, and reflected across all stores within minutes, eliminating the need for manual intervention

ESELs also provide clear and accurate product information, including allergens and country of origin, improving transparency for shoppers

The ESELs are battery powered and are designed to last for about 10 years, thanks to their energy-efficient design. These labels only consume power during changes, ensuring minimal energy usage during regular display operations.

Central Co-op embarked on a comprehensive rollout plan, beginning with a trial phase in July last year.