New coffee shop to open at Merry Hill

Merry Hill in Brierley Hill is welcoming global café chain Black Sheep Coffee, which was founded by university students Eirik and Gabriel who set out to beat boring coffee and provide the world with incredible flavours.

After opening the first outlet in Camden in 2013, a decade on from its first opening, the brand now has over 82 coffee shops across five countries.

The brand is known for being the first to serve specialty-grade Robusta coffee in the UK, which has a higher caffeine content than more commonly used arabica beans – perfect for those who prefer strong and intense coffee flavour.

Black Sheep Coffee is opening its doors on the Lower Mall next to Hotel Chocolat, opposite Nike Unite, creating around 13 new jobs.

Visitors can enjoy a range of café foods including freshly made pastries, cakes, Norwegian waffles, bagels, and toasties.

The café will also be serving up a bespoke breakfast menu including an all-day breakfast hot wrap and ham and cheddar croissant.

Merry Hill visitors can also try Black Sheep Coffee’s signature drinks, the Black Hoof, a Robusta bean espresso with coconut oil, cinnamon and milk, and the Vietnamese Iced Coffee, an espresso with whole milk and condensed milk over ice.

The new café has self-service kiosks and wifi, with space for up to 65 customers at one time.

In a statement, Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet at Black Sheep Coffee, said: “Merry Hill is a cornerstone of Dudley, so Black Sheep Coffee opening in the centre was an easy choice for us.

"We look forward to opening our doors and inviting locals and visitors alike to ‘leave the herd behind’ with us, and introduce them to our first-rate offering, including our Robusta coffee, Norwegian Waffles and range of smoothies and shakes.”

Aaron Johal, director at 99 Coffee Ltd and Black Sheep Coffee franchisee, added: “As a regular visitor to Merry Hill for many years, I’ve seen how much it has transformed.

"It’s been great to see so many new food and drink options come to the centre recently, and the feedback we’ve heard so far indicates that Merry Hill customers can’t wait for Black Sheep Coffee to open.

“There’s so much to choose from at Black Sheep Coffee. Personally, I’ve got a big sweet tooth, so in the colder months, my go to is a pistachio latte and some decadent Norwegian waffles. I always lean towards the salted caramel frappe when the warmer weather returns. I can’t wait to see what Merry Hill visitors go for.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Black Sheep Coffee is an exciting addition to the vibrant mix of food and drink we already offer at Merry Hill, with visitors able to choose from a host of different cuisines and dining experiences at our restaurants, cafes, and Eat Central eateries.

“It’s great to see a popular home-grown café chain like Black Sheep Coffee choosing Merry Hill to expand its UK footprint, and we’re sure that its mix of quality food and signature drinks will be a firm favourite among our shoppers.

“Black Sheep Coffee’s arrival is a great way to start the year. It comes after the recent openings of wagamama, ASK Italian and Hollywood Bowl – as we continue to expand how our visitors spend time with us while offering them unrivalled convenience.”

Buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant, Wingstop, and burger joint, Boo Burger, are also coming to Merry Hill soon.