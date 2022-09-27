First phase of Sandvik Coromant’s new UK headquarters ready for occupation

Stoford has completed work on the first phase of a new high-tech innovation centre in Halesowen for Swedish engineering company, Sandvik Coromant

The new 18,015 sq ft high-tech innovation centre for metal cutting has been supported by a £5 million investment from West Midlands Combined Authority.

The leading commercial property developer has delivered the purpose-built building on a self-contained plot on the A456 Manor Way in Halesowen, where Sandvik, the Swedish engineering company, has been based since 1958.

It will become a hub for manufacturing innovation and customer interactions, forming part of the established Sandvik Coromant Center global network, and is ready for immediate occupation.

The scheme, which was unlocked by the £5 million investment from WMCA, benefits from strong sustainability credentials, including BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and an EPC A-rating, with features including photovoltaic roof panels and rainwater harvesting.

It replaces an existing warehouse building with office accommodation that is being demolished as part of the second phase of development, which will deliver 130 new car parking spaces, including an initial 26 electric vehicle car charging points. Work is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Angus Huntley, director at Stoford, said: “This is a modern and energy efficient headquarters building, which has transformed the site and retained many high quality jobs in the West Midlands. We are pleased to have worked in partnership with Sandvik Coromant to deliver the scheme and look forward to completing the final phase of works.”

David Harbon, UK sales director at Sandvik Coromant, said: “This is a state-of-the-art facility designed to advance metal cutting machining knowledge and innovation. The Sandvik Coromant Centre is a key part of our strategy and plays an important role in bringing people together, whether in-person or virtually, and connecting them with our leading offer. We are delighted to complete the first phase of this development working together with Stoford and the WMCA.”

The investment by the WMCA has been made from its nationally acclaimed, devolved housing and regeneration programme which is providing new homes, jobs and commercial floorspace across the West Midlands, helping the region’s economic recovery.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chairman of the WMCA, said: “It’s great news that a £5 million investment from the WMCA is helping to regenerate yet another brownfield site – supporting valuable jobs for local residents. This scheme also supports our #WM2041 net zero commitment given its strong sustainability credentials.

“We remain as committed as ever to brownfield-first development which of course helps protect our precious greenbelt. It’s also fantastic that this scheme will ensure that Sandvik Coromant’s rich history of operating in the Black Country will continue in the years ahead. I cannot wait to see this scheme come to fruition.”

Access to the WMCA funding was provided by the property team at Frontier Development Capital Ltd and the building has been forward sold to AW James.