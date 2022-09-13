Gym chain deal sealed at retail park

An aerial photograph of Birchley Island Retail Park in Oldbury

Gym chain, JD Gyms has signed a 15-year lease on Unit 3, a new 16,200 sq ft leisure premises at Birchley Island Retail Park, Oldbury.

The award-winning UK operator will open a new gym facility at the retail park in late 2022 following a comprehensive fit out of the building, which will include a new swimming pool, sauna and a mezzanine level.

Hortons’ Estate has invested in the transformation of the former Oldbury Toys ‘R’ Us site, which reopened as Birchley Island Retail Park in May 2022.

The job creating development boasts four new units, ranging in size between 2,800 sq ft and 20,600 sq ft and is home to a new B&M store and a standalone Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant.

An electric vehicle charging hub is currently being installed on the site, which will be accessible to occupiers, customers and the wider community.

Unit 1 is the final available building at Birchley Island Retail Park and offers 20,600 sq ft of retail warehouse space adjacent to Junction 2 of the M5.

Richard Walker of Hortons’ said that there was considerable interest in the building from prospective occupiers. He said: “We’re very pleased to welcome JD Gyms to Birchley Island Retail Park. The park is in a great location, as demonstrated by our other occupiers performing well ahead of expectation. We look forward to progressing discussions with occupiers for the last remaining unit to complete the scheme.”