Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves owner Fosun's profits rise to £1.3 billion

By John CorserWolverhamptonBusinessPublished:

Wolves owner Fosun International today revealed that profits rose in 2021 to £1.3 billion.

Jeff Shi and Guo Guangchan of Fosun at Molineux
Jeff Shi and Guo Guangchan of Fosun at Molineux

The figure is 26 per cent up on 2020.

Revenue for the Chinese group also rose by 18 per cent to £19.2bn.

The revenue from more than 30 overseas countries and regions where Fosun operates accounted for 42 per cent of the total revenue for the year.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, said: "This year, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. After nearly 30 years of development, Fosun has grown into one of the few domestic enterprises that is equipped with global operations, investment capabilities, and accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities."

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News