Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury line blocked and tailbacks on M54 as Storm Babet brings travel chaos

Flooding in Shifnal, Telford on Friday as motorists battle through deep water along the A41

A 30-hour weather warning for rain is in place for the region for the whole of Friday and into Saturday.

Flooding on the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton saw services cancelled with Network Rail reporting that the line was blocked and they expected cancellations until around 1pm.

Commuters waiting for trains between Telford and Wolverhampton also faced a number of cancellations

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, the line between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley was also blocked and passengers were relying on the rail replacement buses.

Motorists fared no better on Friday morning, with traffic brought to a crawl east bound on the M54, with long tailbacks reported at both junction 5 for Telford and junction 6 for Wellington.

Roads around a number of towns were also flooded. Much Wenlock in Shropshire was among the worst hit, with knee high flooding along seeing drivers needing assistance to clear the flood hit medieval High Street.