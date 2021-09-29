Flagship vaccination centre passes jab milestone

drug safety

The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall, which has been open since March, has helped bring the total number of jabs (both first and second doses) delivered across the area to more than 2.8 million.

The site is being run by Walsall Together, a collaboration of organisations including Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, Walsall Council and Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group.

Having passed the 150,000 mark, the team is encouraging more members of the public to come forward for their jabs.

Daren Fradgley, Director of Integration for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Reaching 150,000 vaccine doses is a fantastic achievement and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication in delivering this vaccination programme for the people of Walsall.

"By working together, we have been able to support the health and wellbeing of local people by responding quickly and effectively to the demands of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

“But it’s not time to get complacent – we still have plenty of work to do as we continue to vaccinate those who haven’t yet had their jabs and as we start to deliver the ‘booster’ programme.

"We’d like to remind local people that the offer of the vaccine is still there for those who haven’t yet had it, so please do come and see us to get your jab, it gives you the best protection against COVID-19.”