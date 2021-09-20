It's "all aboard" the folk train for musical fun

Passengers enjoying the Folk Train in 2019.

Singers, musicians or music fans are invited to come on board on Wednesday, September 29, joining in with the music-making or simply sitting back to enjoy the entertainment.

The train leaves Lichfield Trent Valley Station at 7.50pm and Lichfield City at 7.54pm, where there will be Lichfield Arts stewards to direct passengers.

Anyone can join at any of the intermediate stations between Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield (Shenstone at 7.59pm, Blake Street at 8.03pm, Butlers Lane at 8.05pm and Four Oaks at 8.08pm) and can find the music in the rearmost carriage.

Or participants can join the group at the Three Tuns Pub in High Street, Sutton Coldfield, from approximately 8.15pm.

The Three Tuns is Sutton Coldfield’s oldest hostelry. The Earl of Richmond (later King Henry VII), lodged there on his way to Bosworth Field in 1485 and Cromwell met with his officers there after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

The pub is reputedly home to the ghost of a young Cavalier drummer boy, who is said to have haunted the cellar since he was murdered in the stocks and dumped there by Roundhead troops.

The Folk Train will be heading back to Lichfield on the 10.45pm train from Sutton.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said: "These types of event run in a number of other locations around the country including from Manchester to Hathersage, Sheffield to Edale, Manchester to Glossop and Newcastle to Bardon Mill.

"It is absolutely free, other than the cost of a train ticket.

"We are hugely grateful to West Midlands Trains and the staff on the Cross City Line for allowing us to run the event."