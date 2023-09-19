Band pulls out of Wolverhampton gig as frontman requires 'medical procedure'

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel had been due to perform at The Halls Wolverhampton

But a statement from frontman Steve Harley and his PR team said the band's shows that were scheduled to take place in Europe and the UK in November and December would be cancelled.

It said Mr Harley was to "undertake a medical procedure followed by a period of recuperation".

Ticket holders have been advised to return to their original point of purchase to obtain a refund.

Mr Harley said: “It saddens me deeply to have to cancel shows, and I feel really sorry for all ticket-holders.

"But, let’s be clear, I aim to be back on-the-road, ready for the spotlight, for our January dates. That’s my goal.”

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel are a British glam rock band from the early 1970s from London.

Their music covers a range of styles from pop to progressive rock.