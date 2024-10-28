Family-run Wolverhampton restaurant keeps impressing critics to win latest prestigious award

Bilash in Wolverhampton has received the Hardens certificate of achievement, which means for the 23rd year it will be included in one of the four worldwide guides that are industry-recognised, alongside the Michelin Guide, AA Guide and the Which Good Food Guide.

Owner Mo Khan said the Harden's Guide was one of the four awards that restaurants didn't pay for and spoke about the process the restaurant went through.

He said: "You get audited by food inspectors who come in and pay their way and once they've paid for the meal, they show you their identification.

"They will then ask to speak to the head chef and they'll have done their homework beforehand and will know who the chef is, who the maitre d' is, who front of house is and then they will come into the kitchen as they want to see how we produce our food and how it is kept fresh.