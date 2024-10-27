Live shows in Wolverhampton: 30 photos showing superstars who have graced stages in our great city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls (formerly the Civic Hall) and even the Central Youth Theatre, there is no shortage of stages to be blessed by talent and visited by fans when the urge to see a live show fizzes to the top.

Over the years the city has seen some of the world's biggest stars including, in the 1970s, David Bowie, Queen, Bob Marley and The Wailers, The Who, AC/DC and many more.

In the 1980s and 90s, fans watched on as Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Nirvana, Blur, Oasis, Pulp, The Charlatans, Boyzone, Backstreet Boys, PJ and Duncan, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Naughty by Nature and Cypress Hill.

Since the turn of the millennium, Slipknot, Coldplay, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Florence + the Machine, Paloma Faith, Marilyn Manson, Goldie and Paul Gascoigne have all put bums on seats, selling thousands of tickets to residents across the region, and no doubt drew fans from further afield helping local business thrive.

It's not just music that the city loves: theatre shows come in thick and fast playing at the Grand Theatre. Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Aladdin, Snow White, Kinky Boots, Beauty and the Beast and just about every other tour that travels through the country makes a stop in Wolverhampton.

At the theatre currently is an excellent Only Fools and Horses musical playing, as well as The Elvis Years 20th Anniversary Years starting on October 27, with other shows including Cirque Du Magique, Crooners, The Nativity, and even a Bee Gees Greatest Hits concert show playing soon.

In one striking image, Slade super-fan Jeremy Newell was really looking forward to his 12th birthday treat - a visit to Wolverhampton Civic Hall to hear the chart-topping group Slade. But Jeremy, who is disabled, had his night spoiled when fans surged forward blocking his view of the concert.

The following performance on the next night, Jeremy returned to the Civic Hall as Slade's guest with the best seat in the house - above the stage. Jeremy, of George Road, Coseley, also met Slade before the performance.

He was invited by the group after his father, Mr H T Newell, had written asking for an assurance that disabled fans, like his son, always got a chance to see as well as hear concerts.

Lead guitarist Dave Hill said: "We always try to arrange something when we hear of fans like Jeremy. When we heard about the first show being ruined for him we thought the least we could do was to give him a free ticket for the second performance."

Jeremy added: "It was great. They are the best group in the world. This is the happiest moment of my life."

So with all that being said, below are 30 photos from shows across the decades, which ones did you attend?

Superfan Jeremy Newell and Slade

Slade played at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Monday, November 6, 1972, with support acts being Thin Lizzy and Suzi Quatro.

WOLVERHAMPTON STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR 20/11/2014 The Specials at Wolverhampton Civic Hall. Steve Craddock from Ocean Colour Scene helps out on guitar..

WOLVERHAMPTON EXPRESS&STAR RICHARD HARRIS 220315 Sam Smith in concert Wolverhampton Civic Hall, Wolverhampton . .

WOLVERHAMPTON STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 21/11/2015 Marilyn Manson at Wolverhampton Civic Hall. Was told i had the first song only but after 60 seconds they stopped anymore photos from being taken, dark smokey stage so not the best action shots..

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

The Courteeners performing at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Paul Gascoigne on stage, at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

WOLVERHAMPTON STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR 22/11/2014 Paloma Faith at Wolverhampton Civic Hall..

Rag 'n' Bone Man, Wolverhampton Civic Hall

WOLVERHAMPTON PATRICK MULVANEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR PIC 3/4/2014. Status Quo are pictured performing onstage at Wolverhampton Civic Hall. L to R: Rick Parfitt & Francis Rossi..

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/07/2017 Live at the Civic Black Country Comedy Show featuring stand up comedian Ross Noble - Brierley Hill Civic Hall. In Picture L>R: Ross Noble.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 28/02/202 World Book Day is doing a special event on Tuesday 28th February with Sir Lenny Henry at Brierley Hill civic hall , Dudley....

It was a big night in 2012 as Blur hit the stage of the Civic Hall

Strictly Ballroom at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 03/12/21 .Full dress rehearsal of panto Cinderella at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton..AJ Pritchard as Prince Charming and Curtis Pritchard as Dandini....

Sir Ian McKellan

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD- 17/02/20.Bilston Operatic Company are searching for children to appear as Oliver and Dodger in their upcoming production of Oliver at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton..Pictured is Henry Clark, aged 10, helping to promote the auditions..

We Will Rock You is heading to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre. Photo Johan Persson.

Unexpected Twist at Grand Theatre

In the Night Garden Live at the Grand Theatre

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD- 07/02/20.Full dress rehearsal for the production of The History Boys at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton..Lee Comley...

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 06/10/22.Photocall for pantomime Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre..Ben Cajee, Ian Adams, Ian Billings, Tam Ryan, Sofie Anne, Michael Greco.

The Bodyguard at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Stranger Sings at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Spongebob the Musical is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The Sooty Show at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Photos: Nigel Hillier

Wonder Boy will run at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre until October 5

Do you have a favourite moment from the Wolverhampton stage scene? Get in touch via email reporters@expressandstar.co.uk