Live shows in Wolverhampton: 30 photos showing superstars who have graced stages in our great city
Wolverhampton has played host to countless star-studded shows over the years - and we've dipped into our archives to show snaps of some of the city's best performances.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls (formerly the Civic Hall) and even the Central Youth Theatre, there is no shortage of stages to be blessed by talent and visited by fans when the urge to see a live show fizzes to the top.
Over the years the city has seen some of the world's biggest stars including, in the 1970s, David Bowie, Queen, Bob Marley and The Wailers, The Who, AC/DC and many more.
In the 1980s and 90s, fans watched on as Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Nirvana, Blur, Oasis, Pulp, The Charlatans, Boyzone, Backstreet Boys, PJ and Duncan, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Naughty by Nature and Cypress Hill.
Since the turn of the millennium, Slipknot, Coldplay, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Florence + the Machine, Paloma Faith, Marilyn Manson, Goldie and Paul Gascoigne have all put bums on seats, selling thousands of tickets to residents across the region, and no doubt drew fans from further afield helping local business thrive.
It's not just music that the city loves: theatre shows come in thick and fast playing at the Grand Theatre. Jersey Boys, Cinderella, Aladdin, Snow White, Kinky Boots, Beauty and the Beast and just about every other tour that travels through the country makes a stop in Wolverhampton.
At the theatre currently is an excellent Only Fools and Horses musical playing, as well as The Elvis Years 20th Anniversary Years starting on October 27, with other shows including Cirque Du Magique, Crooners, The Nativity, and even a Bee Gees Greatest Hits concert show playing soon.
In one striking image, Slade super-fan Jeremy Newell was really looking forward to his 12th birthday treat - a visit to Wolverhampton Civic Hall to hear the chart-topping group Slade. But Jeremy, who is disabled, had his night spoiled when fans surged forward blocking his view of the concert.
The following performance on the next night, Jeremy returned to the Civic Hall as Slade's guest with the best seat in the house - above the stage. Jeremy, of George Road, Coseley, also met Slade before the performance.
He was invited by the group after his father, Mr H T Newell, had written asking for an assurance that disabled fans, like his son, always got a chance to see as well as hear concerts.
Lead guitarist Dave Hill said: "We always try to arrange something when we hear of fans like Jeremy. When we heard about the first show being ruined for him we thought the least we could do was to give him a free ticket for the second performance."
Jeremy added: "It was great. They are the best group in the world. This is the happiest moment of my life."
So with all that being said, below are 30 photos from shows across the decades, which ones did you attend?
Do you have a favourite moment from the Wolverhampton stage scene? Get in touch via email reporters@expressandstar.co.uk