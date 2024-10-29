Low and no-cost half-term Halloween activities across the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With Halloween falling in the autumn half term break, there are plenty of low and no-cost activities going on across the region.

From crafts and games to pumpkin carving and trick or treating, take a look at our list of free and affordable activities for families and little ones to enjoy over the week. Don't forget to check on your local council, library and community centre website for even more free sessions going on during the week and on weekends.

Dudley Zoo & Castle – Free entry for kids

When: October 26 until November 29

There's lots of spooky fun going on at DZC over the half term holiday, as well as a Kids Go Free deal running from now until the end of November.

Up to two children aged three to 15 years old will be granted free admission with every full-paying adult, including during the half-term holidays.

Free tickets for children must be booked via the zoo's website, with families available to take advantage of the deal until November 29.

More information can be found at dudleyzoo.org.uk.

Mander Centre – Spooky crafts and treats (Free)

When: 1pm - 5pm, October 31

The Wolverhampton shopping mall will be hosting crafts, a trick or treat trail, face painting and spooky characters on the Lower Level of the shopping centre.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in costume and post a photo on Instagram tagging the Mander Centre for the chance to win a prize.

Kidderminster Library – Halloween Party (Free)

When: 2.30pm - 4pm, October 30

The library on Market Street will be hosting a free Halloween party for anyone to attend. There will be craft activities, decoration making, and storytelling.

To avoid disappointment, book your place below for the free event. Tickets are only required for children attending the event, adults and guardians do not require a ticket.

More information can be found at worcestershire.gov.uk/events/halloween-party-0

Walsall Family Hubs – Halloween activities (Free)

Walsall's council-run Family Hubs will be transformed for Halloween with plenty of spooky activities including crafts, games, pumpkin carving and surprises.

The events will be taking place at:

North Family Hub, Blakenall Lane WS3 1HJ – 10 - 11.30, October 30

East Family Hub, Silver Court Brownhills WS26HA – 10.30-12pm, October 31

West Family Hub, Illminghton House Darlaston WS10 8AE – 10-11.30, October 31

South and Central Family Hub, Birchills Street, WS28NF – 10-11.30, October 30

National Forest Adventure Farm – Pumpkin Village

When: October 26 - 31

Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Pumpkin Village where there'll be live entertainment, food and drink stalls, and roaming characters.

Entry starts at £2, but the price does not include the pumpkin.

More information can be found at adventurefarm.co.uk.

Boscobel House – Halloween Half-term

When: October 26 - November 3

The English Heritage site is hosting Halloween fun with tickets free for English Heritage members, or starting at £6.50 for non-members.

Follow the quest to solve creepy clues and tasks throughout the grounds, with enchanting tales for the whole family.

More information can be found at english-heritage.org.uk.

Wolverhampton Monster Trail – (Free)

Monsters have taken over Wolverhampton city centre... Download the free trail map and visit all of the friendly inflatable monsters yourselves. Don't forget to look up, as they might be in high places...

More information and the trail map can be found at enjoywolverhampton.com/monsters.