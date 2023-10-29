Halloween work is such a scream for Stafford College students

Stafford College students have been creating scary looks at Screamfest

From gruesome underworld demons to blood-thirsty zombies, 15 students from Stafford College have been part of a team tasked with preparing actors for Staffordshire’s Screamfest.

Based at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, the event runs for 16 nights and attracts more than 18,000 thrill-seekers.

The students are among a team of 30 special effects artists who have just over an hour each evening to transform 150 actors.

Each student not only receives ongoing training and support but is also given responsibility for finalising certain looks. This could also mean re-doing make-up if looks need to change once the performance starts.

Julie Tickle, who oversees the make-up, costumes and special effects at the attraction, is a self-taught face painter who turned her hand to scare artistry in 2012 when Screamfest first opened its doors.

She now makes each of the intricate prosthetics and scare designs for actors and says it’s a unique opportunity for students to get in-depth hands-on experience.

She said: “Scare make-up is very different to any other medium. With the lighting and special effects used it can all affect how you need to apply the products. Everything is very theatrical and if you get it wrong it can affect the whole final feel of the performance.

“When I started out there wasn’t anything like this which is why, as a scare park, Screamfest is so keen to help nurture new talent and help them get the experience they need to learn and grow their talents.”

Sophie Kirkup, 17, is studying media hair and make-up at Stafford College and would like a career in special effects make-up for TV and film, in particular horror styles.

She said: “I absolutely love Screamfest so it’s sad it’s only on for one month of the year. It is an opportunity to constantly improve and work on what I have learnt so far.”

Julie Tickle oversees the make-up, costumes and special effects at the attraction

Talking about her favourite look to create, she adds: “I love making the clowns for Freakout on Tour as they are meant to be rising from the ashes so are designed to look like burnt, scarred clowns. The look means you need to mix the creativity of the make-up with the blood and burnt gore of the horror side. It is really fun to work on.”

Grace Holden, aged 17, is studying theatrical hair and make-up at Stafford College and would like to go on to work on TV and film, specialising in prosthetics.

She has been trying out Halloween make-up and different looks on friends and family since she was 12.

“My favourite bit of Screamfest is meeting everyone, working with the actors and then seeing all the looks when they are complete,” she says. “The make-up helps the actors to perform and it is so rewarding knowing thousands of people are seeing your work every night,” says Sophie.

Talking about her favourite look to create, she adds: “The zombies are really creative. No two looks are the same and they are always really interesting to create.”

Garrard Wall, 16, who is currently studying hairdressing and will be progressing to media hair and make-up next year, was put forward for the opportunity of work experience by his tutor.

Garrard, who is a Dr Who fan and has been practising special effects looks since he was 10 on friends and family, is keen to work on TV shows such as Dr Who when he is older.

He said: “Watching Julie and the team work at Screamfest is so inspiring.

“She is always there to help show me what to do, so I have learnt so much. I will be working on something and if I am not sure I can ask and she will help me so it really pushes me to improve and grow my skills.”

Garrard was particularly excited about working on the warped image skeleton in attraction Insomnia. He said: “Tim Burton really inspires me and the skeleton in Insomnia really reminds me of the Tim Burton characters but more creepy and not so nice. Working on the scares provides such inspiration and opportunities to try new things.”

Some of the scary characters at Screamfest in Staffordshire

Theatrical make-up lecturer Aimee Foster said: “At Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group our students specialise in theatrical and special effects hair and make-up.

“This can be for everything from West End theatre to TV shows and films or attractions.

“It is a very different style so getting this hands-on experience is crucial in helping students to learn and develop their skills.

“We are very grateful to Julie and the team at Screamfest for providing such a unique experience to help our students.”