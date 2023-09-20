Simon is always ready to rumble: What it's like to be a pitch-side announcer at Walsall FC

Simon Hill, doing his dream job of being pitchside announcer at Walsall FC

Since the start of the 2022/23 football season, Simon Hill has been the pitch-side announcer for Walsall FC.

It was an opportunity the 36-year-old who has cheered on the Saddlers since he was a child says he couldn’t pass up.

“It’s been a dream to announce and work for the club I’ve supported my entire life,” says Simon, who has worked as a presenter and event host for 16 years.

“My earliest memory of watching Walsall was when I was very small. My dad took me to a match at Fellows Park, where the club played before moving to Bescot. There was no seating, just bleachers, and my dad sat me down on the terrace to watch the game. I became a life-long fan. I played for Walsall FC Schoolboys and I was a member of the Walsall FC Supporters Trust.

“Even when I moved to London, I still kept up with the team and when I was living in America, I was still keeping an eye on what Walsall were doing.”

A friend told him about the a vacancy for a pitch-side announcer at the club, following the retirement of Gavin Drake, who had held the position for 18 years.

“The deadline for applications had closed but I decided to contact them anyway and if nothing came from it, then at least I had tried.

“Within a day they got back to me and asked me to come in for a meeting.

“They had watched my showreel and done some research about my previous work.

“They threw in at the deep end by asking me to do a trial. I was invited to announce at the pre-season friendly against Aston Villa.

“I was told there was no script and they wanted me to come up with my own ideas,” explains Simon, who lives in Walsall.

To prepare for his trial, he decided to take inspiration from Michael Buffer, an American announcer for boxing, wrestling and American Football events, who is known for his catchphrase “Let’s get ready to rumble!”.

Simon announces the teams

“I had been going to Walsall long enough to know what had been done before and I wanted to something a bit different and bring a bit of extravagance to the Bescot.

“The match was a sell-out, 11,000 people. I’ve been a presenter and a host for 16 years so I know my way around a crowd and a live audience but I could feel the nerves going through me. I did a Michael Buffer style introduction for the players entrance and afterwards Steven Gerrard, who was the manager of Villa at the time, gave me a nod and a smile.

“It was a great experience and I thought if nothing comes of it, at least I’ve lived out my childhood dream of standing on the pitch and announcing the team – that’s bucket list stuff,” says Simon.

He was invited him back to announce the teams for the club’s cup tie against Charlton – and after passing his second test, he was offered the job.

“The club announced me on Twitter as Walsall’s very own Michael Buffer and they had me hold up a shirt with Buffer on the back,” recalls the former Walsall College student.

After tweeting about his experience, he was delighted to receive a supportive response from Michael. “He gave me his seal of approval,” says Simon.

Every match day starts with meeting the club’s marketing officer, Sam Hadwen, for a briefing. “Sam tells if there is anything special happening at half-time like a crossbar challenge or something with the sponsors. We also go through the teamsheets and the pronunciations of names.

“I will walk around the stadium to test the microphone and check the sound. I will then do any alterations that are needed.

“At 2.40pm, I go to the dug outs. Sam will read out the safety announcement and I will start reading out the teams and officials.

“I stay in the dug outs waiting for the teams to come out and then I fire up the crowd. When the players do their huddle, I fire up the crowd one last time before kick-off.

“I will stay in the dugouts watching the game and working with the fourth official so I can announce any substitutions and I tick them off on my teamsheet to make sure I’m getting the right players coming on and off. At half-time, I will do announcements for anything that’s going on like a crossbar challenge but sometimes there isn’t anything. My girlfriend who sits nearby will bring me a hot honey and lemon to drink,” says Simon.

Simon ‘interviews’ Walsall’s mascot

“Walsall is my home and it’s where I grew up so it means a lot to me to be able to do this.”

When he’s not at Bescot, Simon is travelling around the globe as a presenter and host which includes commentating at major wrestling events and presenting the Rainbow 6 Esports Finals.

He also hosted Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s largest gaming convention at Birmingham NEC and spent a month in Poland working for ESL, the largest esports organisation in the world.

“I’m living the dream of travelling all of the world and doing all of these things that I love.”

Simon started his career at Kerrang Radio and says it enabled him to “learn from the best”.