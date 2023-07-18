Wolverhampton Grand Theatre: Greatest Days – review

The cast of Greatest Days. Photo: Alastair Muir

Well look no further than the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from July 17-22 and Greatest Days, the ultimate in fun and nostalgia, based on the songs of the iconic boy band, Take That!

A superbly talented cast tell the tale of five best friends who reunite 25 years to the day after they have been to see their favourite boy band in concert, and realise how their lives and friendship have changed over the years. Where those the Greatest Days, or are they still to come?

Ok, it is not the most prolific literature ever written, but this is still a play with music rather than purely a musical, and Tim Firth’s script is both emotional and thought-provoking, but also hysterically funny too.

The characters are stereo-typical, but then so are people in real life, so no criticism there, and if you want to simply lose yourself in the music and perhaps be transported back in time to when your friends meant everything and you had little responsibility, then this is the perfect option.

It was a night of understudies with no less than five cast changes, including the headline actress, soap star and TV presenter Kym Marsh and her daughter Emilie Cunliffe. There were some negative comments in the audience that the mother daughter couple were not appearing, but their absence certainly did not detract from the quality of the performances.

Rachel Marwood as Rachel gave a wonderfully warm and very natural portrayal of her character, while Evangeline Jarvis Jones was sassy and strong as the younger Rachel with well executed dance moves and excellent vocals.

The role of the ill-fated Debbie Thomas (you must see the show to understand that comment) was taken by Bayley Hart, who gave the vocal performance of the evening and with great comedic skills too. It was a shame she did not have more stage time, as she was a shining light within the cast.

There was a seasoned, highly amusing comedy performance from Alan Stocks as Every Dave, a character that appears throughout the girls’ adventures in different guises and Jamie-Rose Monk is self-deprecating, but extremely funny as Claire.

The boy band are not named specifically as Take That members, but you certainly get the feel and idea that they are based on the original group. Every dance routine, every costume, and every song scream Gary Barlow and his guys, without identifying individuals.

With complex, tight choreography they romp their way through no less that 18 songs throughout the show, including the favourites, Never Forget, Could it Be Magic, Hold Up A Light, It Only Takes A Minute, Relight My Fire and of course the title song, to name but a few. At times, their vocal performances suffered just a little as a result of

the high-energy routines when they were harmonising, but their solo performances were superb.

While all five were incredible dancers, Regan Gascoigne was head and shoulders above the rest and his classical ballet training which has developed his technique was evident.

Choreographer Aaron Renfree had created the very best version of every number, and kept it snappy and concise, but elevating it a level from usual boy band performances.

The direction is pacy and the comedy lines are well delivered, but from a stage management point of view, the movement of the set on stage felt a little clunky and awkward at times.

As touring shows go, the lighting and scenery is impressive, particularly in the concert scenes with the standout number of the evening for me, being The Flood.

The five-piece orchestra, under the strict supervision of Musical Director Josh Cottell, perfectly recreated the Take That! Sound and should be applauded. The band often gets over-looked as they normally hidden from view, so well done guys!

Although this is a re-worked version of another musical called The Band, which toured the UK some five or six years ago, Greatest Days holds its own and is a must for Take That! fans and anyone who simply wants a great, fun night out!

And with a film version just out too, why not see both? Unmissable.