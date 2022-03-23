Notification Settings

Legendary Black Country comedian Aynuk dies as son pays tribute

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonTheatre & ComedyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A member of a legendary Black Country comic duo described as the area's "greatest ambassador" has died in hospital after a short illness aged 84.

Alan Smith, aka Aynuk, performing on-stage in 2015

Alan Smith, known as Aynuk in the duo of Aynuk and Ayli, died on Tuesday.

He was described as a "wonderful, loving and caring father" by his son, Paul, who announced his death on Wednesday morning.

Mr Smith, from Netherton, became famous due to his double act John Plant, alias Ayli, and the pair spent 22 years together before Mr Plant's death in 2006.

Aynuk and Ayli were a legendary comedy duo

In a statement paying tribute to Mr Smith, Paul Smith posted on Facebook: "It is with deep sadness that I announce my father, Alan Smith, aka Aynuk, passed away in the early hours of March 22, after a short stay in hospital, aged 84.

"My sister and I have lost a wonderful, loving and caring father - my mom has lost her lifelong soulmate, and his many grandchildren have lost their best friend.

"And, the Black Country has lost its' greatest ambassador. A man of love, humour and a man of faith, I know he will rise in glory and his legacy will remain forever. I am so very proud of you dad."

It has prompted a flurry of tributes to the comedian, with one saying he was a "bostin bloke" who will be missed by "millions", whilst another added: "My deepest condolences mate your dad was proper gent and legend in the Black Country."

Did you ever see Aynuk and Ayli perform? Share your memories in the comments below.

