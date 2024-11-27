Artists receive grants to create projects showcasing work for new audiences

An acclaimed pianist and a children’s writer are among the Northern Ireland artists to benefit from funding to support new projects that will showcase their work to local and international audiences.

The Major Individual Awards (MIA) worth up to £15,000 are being presented by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland with National Lottery funding.

They are the highest-value awards bestowed by the Arts Council each year.

Pianist Ruth McGinley, children’s writer Derek Keilty, author Richard O’Rawe, visual artist Ian Cumberland and violinist Darragh Morgan have been awarded the grants to develop new works.

Pianist Ruth McGinley will visit Iceland as she develops a new album (Arts Council NI/PA)

Ms McGinley, from Londonderry, will spend time in Iceland and receive mentorship in composition as she develops a new album.

Mr Keilty will write his first novel for adults as well going on a book tour of the US to promote his Ivy Newt children’s book series.

Mr O’Rawe will write the third novel in the Ructions O’Hare series and carry out research by visiting France, London and Dublin.

Visual artist Mr Cumberland will realise an ambitious new interdisciplinary project by blending traditional art techniques with emerging technology such as AI.

Mr Morgan will use his grant to develop a recording of works for solo violin and the Ulster Orchestra. He will record works by four living composers from Northern Ireland – Brian Irvine, Frank Lyons, Bill Campbell and Ryan Molloy.

Gilly Campbell, from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Five immensely talented artists who have already made a significant contribution to the arts in Northern Ireland and beyond.

“Each artist will benefit greatly from being able to take time out to concentrate on new, ambitious, high-quality projects with the financial backing they need to produce work of lasting value.

“This game-changing award, made possible thanks to the National Lottery players, will help to cement their national and international reputations as artists, and strengthen the positive cultural profile of Northern Ireland, both at home and abroad.”

The five join a list of artists who have previously benefited from the Major Individual Awards.