Alexandra Daddario announces birth of child with a Halloween joke

US actress Alexandra Daddario has announced the birth of her child by joking she thought the baby’s hospital bed was a “weird bowl of candy”.

The Percy Jackson and White Lotus star, 38, shared a photo of the child swaddled in a blanket with various chocolate wrappers on the baby.

Alongside the post on Instagram shared on Halloween, she wrote: “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy.”

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins was among those to send their congratulations to the actress, writing: “Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!”

Daddario announced she was expecting a baby with her husband Andrew Form, 52, in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year.

The actress and her film producer husband got engaged in 2021 and married in June 2022.

She rose to fame starring as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series and has featured in a number of films and shows.

Her role in the first series of hit drama The White Lotus earned her Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology Series or movie.