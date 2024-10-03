Dancing On Ice: All of the contestants revealed for show’s 2025 edition so far

Dancing On Ice will welcome an Olympic gold medallist, soap stars and a former Premier League footballer for its 2025 series.

The ITV ice skating show has so far announced 11 of the 12 celebrity competitors who will take part when it returns to screens on ITV and ITVX next year.

Michaela Strachan will be among the celebrities taking part (Jeff Spicer/PA)

– Ferne McCann

McCann is a former The Only Way Is Essex regular, who made the “really difficult decision” to quit her ITVBe reality show, My Family And Me, earlier this month.

The 34-year-old also featured on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, and has two daughters: one named Finty with her fiance, property developer Lorri Haines; and another called Sunday, whom she had with ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins.

Collins was handed a 20-year jail sentence for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub in December 2017.

She has also played Myrtle Wilson in the Union Theatre’s production of The Great Gatsby, and also made regular appearances on the Channel 5 chat show, Up Late With Rylan, hosted by Rylan Clark.

– Mollie Pearce

Traitors star Pearce is known for making it to the final of the psychological game show until she was betrayed by her friend, Harry Clark, who won the second series this year.

Before her appearance on the show, the 22-year-old worked as a disability model for the likes of Kurt Geiger, Zalando and Bodyform, after an autoimmune condition forced her to have her colon removed and use a stoma bag.

The latest series of The Traitors, in which Pearce chose to banish a faithful instead of British Army engineer Clark – who was a traitor – won the reality competition gong at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

– Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve is the most successful male rower in Olympic history, winning five gold medals at five consecutive games between 1984 and 2000.

The 62-year-old has said he could not dance or skate before signing up for the show, and revealed producers had told him not to practise skating until his first official training session.

Following his retirement from rowing in 2000, Sir Steve has gone on to star in the 2008 Sport Relief special; Top Ground Gear Force, which saw Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond destroy his garden; and also launched his own clothing brand, FiveG, which was sold in Debenhams.

– Charlie Brooks

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks plays Janine Butcher in the BBC soap, which she has appeared in on and off since 1999.

The 43-year-old won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2011, and the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, beating campmate Ashley Roberts of pop group The Pussycat Dolls.

Brooks has also presented her own best-selling fitness DVD, appeared as a contestant on 10 episodes of Richard Osman’s House Of Games, and 1996 children’s sitcom, Out Of Tune.

– Dan Edgar

The Only Way Is Essex star Edgar has appeared on the ITV show since 2015 – his time on the show seeing him have relationships with several cast members including Lauren Pope, Jess Wright and Chloe Sims.

Prior to appearing on the show, the Thurrock-born 34-year-old worked as an electrician.

Speaking as he was announced as a Dancing On Ice contestant, Edgar said he could ice skate “a little bit” but is a “terrible dancer”.

– Chris Taylor

Love Island star Taylor appeared in the fifth series of the ITV dating show, where he was dumped on day 52 alongside Harley Brash.

Taylor and Brash appeared on a Love Island special of ITV2 game show Supermarket Sweep before announcing their split, and Taylor has gone on to appear on a celebrity version of the Dinner Date game show.

In 2023, the 34-year-old made a cameo appearance as Ken Emcee in the Greta Gerwig film, Barbie, after striking up conversation with its star Margot Robbie at a party.

– Chelsee Healey

Hollyoaks star Healey plays Goldie McQueen in the Channel 4 soap opera, which she has appeared on since 2016.

The 36-year-old was a runner-up on the ninth series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, alongside professional dance partner, Pasha Kovalev.

She also had a regular role in BBC drama series Waterloo Road, playing Janeece Bryant, and has also appeared in Casualty as Honey Wright.

– Michaela Strachan

Strachan has co-presented Autumnwatch, Springwatch and Winterwatch on the BBC since 2011, which has seen her broadcast from nature reserves across the country including Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire, Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk and RSPB Arne in Dorset.

The 58-year-old also had a brief music career as Michaela in the late-1980s and early-1990s releasing two singles, a cover of Edwin Starr’s HAPPY Radio which got to number 62 in the UK singles chart in 1989; and Take Good Care of My Heart, which reached 66 in 1990.

She also also presented the six-part series, The Great Penguin Rescue, on the Eden channel in 2013, appeared as a contestant in series 2 of celebrity diving Show Splash! in 2014, and co-presented Channel 5’s Digging For Treasure: Tonight, in 2022 alongside Dan Walker.

– Josh Jones

Comedian Jones is best known for his appearances on TV panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and CelebAbility.

The 31-year-old has embarked on two UK tours in Waste of Space (2022) and Gobsmacked (2023).

He also co-hosts the Hard Sell and Chatting With Cherubs podcasts.

– Anton Ferdinand

Former Premier League defender Ferdinand, played for West Ham United, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers during his career, before retiring in Scotland with St Mirren in 2019.

The 39-year-old is the brother of former Manchester United and England star, Rio Ferdinand, and also played for England at youth level.

In November 2020, he presented Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me, after former Chelsea defender John Terry was banned for four matches and fined £220,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing him on the pitch while Ferdinand was playing for Queens Park Rangers in 2011.

– Sam Aston

Soap star Aston is known for playing Chesney Brown in ITV’s Coronation Street since 2003.

The 31-year-old made his acting debut at the age of five as an extra in Eddie Mountain, and has gone on to appear in Where the Heart Is and The Bill.

Aston has also appeared on All Star Family Fortunes with his family, and appeared as Horrid Henry in the Children’s Party at the Palace, an event to celebrate the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2006.