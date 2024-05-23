Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson to star in new Dexter origin story series

Christian Slater to star in the new Dexter prequel series which will follow the titular character’s journey from student to avenging serial killer.

The American actor will play Harry Morgan, a homicide detective and the adoptive father to Dexter Morgan, who will be played by Irish actor Patrick Gibson.

Set 15 years before the original hit series, Dexter: Original Sin will chronicle the origin story of “America’s favorite serial killer…in training”, streamer Paramount+ has said.

Patrick Gibson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The events of the 10-part series will take place in 1991 Miami when Dexter must learn to channel his bloodthirsty urges.

It will see Dexter adopt a code designed to help him find and kill people who he feels deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar with the guidance of his father.

This will prove a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The new series will also see Senior Year actress Molly Brown play Dexter’s younger sister, Debra Morgan.

Slater, known for his breakthrough role in Heathers, received a Golden Globe for his role in thriller series Mr Robot.

The 54-year-old actor is currently starring in Jerry Seinfeld’s feature directorial debut, Unfrosted, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Gibson is best known for playing Nikolai Lantsov in the fantasy Netflix series Shadow And Bone, and he has also appeared in The Tudors and Tolkein.

He was awarded the rising star award at the Irish Film and Television awards in 2017.

Clyde Phillips, who worked on the original Emmy-nominated Dexter series, is set to return as showrunner and executive producer.

The eight-season run of Dexter premiered in 2006 and starred Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter analyst moonlighting as a serial killer.

The show earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and was met with critical acclaim.

The new Showtime series is being produced for Paramount+.