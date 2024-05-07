British model Adwoa Aboah debuts pregnancy at Met Gala

British model and activist Adwoa Aboah has debuted her pregnancy bump on the steps of the 2024 Met Gala.

Aboah is one of the world’s most recognisable models and fronted Edward Enninful’s first edition at the helm of British Vogue in December 2017 which began his six-year reign at the fashion magazine.

Posing on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Aboah bared her baby bump for the first time in a voluminous red bubble skirt, paired with a matching red ruffled crop top, layered on top of a red sparkling bra.

Adwoa Aboah on the catwalk during the Burberry show in September (Ian West/PA)

She paired her interpretation of the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion with a pair of matching satin court heels and opted for a fresh makeup look with an avant-garde red lipstick.

The 31-year-old, who is dating cinematographer Daniel Wheatley, kept a minimalistic approach to accessories with a pair of small diamond drop earrings and her hair in an up-do.

The model has joined the tradition of Met Gala red carpet pregnancy announcements, following in the footsteps of Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams last year.

Aboah has modelled for Vogue, Calvin Klein and Fendi and went on to found online platform Gurls Talk to empower young women and provide them with a space to discuss mental health, sexuality and body image.

She has previously been open about her past struggles with drinking, drugs and depression.