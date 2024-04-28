Eurovision Song Contest and Black Mirror win big at Bafta TV Craft Awards

The Eurovision Song Contest and dark satire Black Mirror were among the major winners at the Bafta Television Craft Awards, scooping two prizes each.

Coverage of the King’s coronation and a five-part BBC documentary about the Troubles in Northern Ireland were also among those picking up top gongs.

The annual ceremony celebrates behind-the-scenes talent and was hosted by documentary maker Stacey Dooley at The Brewery in London on Sunday evening.

Tim Routledge, Kojo Samuel, Michael Sharp and Dan Shipton with the entertainment craft team award for the Eurovision Song Contest (Ian West/PA)

The coverage of last year’s Eurovision, which was hosted in Liverpool on behalf of the 2022 winners Ukraine, won the entertainment craft team award and the director: multi-camera category.

The show, which saw Swedish entrant Loreen win with her hit song Tattoo, was organised by the BBC in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union.

Black Mirror’s Demon 79, one of five episodes in the sixth series of Charlie Brooker’s satirical series, won the best photography and lighting within fiction prize.

Brooker and comedian Bisha K Ali also took home the best writer of a drama award for the episode.

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali with their awards for Black Mirror’s Demon 79 (Ian West/PA)

The editing team behind Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland, a documentary about the Troubles told through personal accounts and archive footage, won in the editing: factual category and the documentary’s composer Simon Russell won the original music: factual gong.

The sound team for the coronation of the King and Queen last year won in the best sound: factual category.

Apple TV+ espionage thriller Slow Horses and dystopian drama Silo were also among those to pick up two awards each.

The sound team behind Slow Horses, which stars Gary Oldman, won the sound: fiction gong, while editor Sam Williams collected the editing: fiction award for their work on episode one of the show.

Jack Rooke with his award for his sitcom Big Boys (Ian West/PA)

Fellow Apple TV+ show Silo won best production design and Icelandic composer Atli Orvarsson won in the original music: fiction category for his work on the show.

Former Bafta breakthrough winner Jack Rooke collected the award for best writer for a comedy for his sitcom Big Boys, while Peter Hoar won the director: fiction prize for HBO/Sky Atlantic’s post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us.

The television craft special award was presented by ITV presenter Ria Hebden to youth organisation Mama Youth Project in recognition of their work helping young people from underrepresented groups to access careers in the television and media industries.

The Bafta Television Awards will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan when they take place on Sunday May 12 and will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.