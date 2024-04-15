Johnny Depp reunites with Terry Gilliam at UK premiere of film Jeanne Du Barry

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was reunited with filmmaker Terry Gilliam for the UK premiere of his first feature film since the conclusion of his defamation case against former partner Amber Heard.

Historical drama Jeanne Du Barry, in which Depp, 60, stars as King Louis XV, received a seven-minute standing ovation when it premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

The film follows the life of Jeanne, played by French actress Maiwenn, a working-class woman who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy, eventually landing on the radar of King Louis XV.

Terry Gilliam and Johnny Depp arrive for the UK premiere of Jeanne Du Barry (Ian West/PA)

The project is Depp’s first major onscreen appearance since his high-profile defamation case with his ex-wife Heard.

Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

Maiwenn and Johnny Depp (Ian West/PA)

On Monday night the Oscar-nominated actor reunited with Gilliam, 83, who directed Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas (1998), which starred Depp as main character Raoul Duke.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor can be seen greeting and hugging Gilliam in a video posted to the X account of US publication Deadline.

Johnny Depp wore a grey coat over a black suit to the premiere (Ian West/PA)

In the clip Depp jokingly presents Gilliam to the photographers and videographers gathered around as director Tim Burton, whom Depp has worked with on films including Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007).

Gilliam, who is known for being a part of the original Monty Python crew, also directed Depp in his 2009 film The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus.