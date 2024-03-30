Sam Thompson becomes fifth JLS member in Saturday Night Takeaway performance

Reality star Sam Thompson became the temporary fifth member of pop group JLS in a surprise cameo during a performance on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The reigning I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! champion had previously expressed his love for the group and learned the dance to Everybody In Love and She Makes Me Wanna while he was in the jungle last year alongside JLS member Marvin Humes.

On Saturday night, Thompson took to the stage to sing alongside group members Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill.

Welcoming the former Made In Chelsea star to the stage, Humes said: “For one night only, please welcome your reigning king of the jungle, Mr Sam Thompson.”

Thompson performed alongside the group who found fame on The X Factor before telling hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “If 17-year-old me could see this, he would die.”

Asked if he was enjoying his year as king of the jungle, Thompson added: “I’m having the best year in the world, it’s all down to you guys.”

When he was a celebrity contestant on the hit ITV programme in 2023, Thompson said JLS was a “huge part of my earlier life”.

After teaching him some dance moves on the show, Humes admitted Thompson “was pretty good” and said: “We’re working on maybe a tour when we get out of here.”