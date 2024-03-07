Celebrity Big Brother reveals first housemates to face public vote on Friday

Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Kate Middleton, and reality TV star Lauren Simon are the first Celebrity Big Brother housemates up for eviction.

Businessman and podcast host Goldsmith, 59, had already been put up for eviction by celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne as part of her “secret mission” earlier in the week.

During Thursday’s episode, it was revealed that The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Simon received the most nominations from her fellow housemates.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Simon received six nominations which came from housemates Bradley Riches, Colson Smith, Goldsmith, Marisha Wallace, Nikita Kuzmin and Zeze Millz.

During Friday night’s first live eviction, either Simon or Goldsmith will be sent home.

Elsewhere in the episode, there was a tense exchange between reality TV star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and TV presenter Millz.

YouTube star Millz compared ITV dating show Love Island to being “like a free holiday”.

Culculoglu, 29, who won the 2022 edition of Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti, said islanders are filmed “24/7” and added that viewers only get to see “40 minutes of it”.

Millz said: “I would never do Love Island, but if you are in a hot country it is kinda like a free holiday, do you know what I mean?”

Culculoglu responded: “Yeah It wasn’t really for me…”

Millz added: “Maybe we didn’t get to see that.”

Culculoglu told Millz: “It’s a reality show filmed 24/7 honey, you only see 40 minutes of it.”

Millz responded: “That’s what I just said, that’s why I said ‘Maybe we didn’t get to see all of it.’”

Coronation Street star Smith questioned Culculoglu about Love Island evictions and said: “On Love Island, do you have to say who you want to go on that?”

Culculoglu said: “This is not Love Island, this is not the same.”

Smith added: “But on that, do you have to say…”

Culculoglu interrupted and said: “It’s not the same, please just let it go.”

Elsewhere in the episode, TV presenter and former This Morning host Fern Britton put Culculoglu up for nomination.

In the diary room, she said: “She’s (Culculoglu) a couple of times suggested that I could fit into one of her bikinis and get into the hot tub, you know, show off your cellulite, see how you roll your bosoms up like a Swiss roll and tuck them in your bra, but from my point of view it’s like I’ve had those days darling, thank you very much but no.”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

Culculoglu had previously told Britton that she did not know who she was after Love Island.

Earlier in the week, she said: “I met love on the show which was great, great memories with that person and I wish them well, I’ve got no bad vibes for him, I really don’t. I will treasure all the great times I had and I just hope he’s fine and he’s well.

“But there was a moment after that, everything was too much. The brand deals, the fame, and people wanting me to be a certain person.

“And I just didn’t know who I was.”

Culculoglu entered the house weeks after announcing her split from reality star Sanclimenti.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

On Friday, viewers will be able to watch hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best interview the evictee in their first live interview on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.