Beckhams share effusive tributes as son Brooklyn turns 25

Victoria and David Beckham have paid tribute to their son Brooklyn on his 25th birthday.

Victoria shared a throwback video of the aspiring chef as a small child sitting on David’s knee at a Spice Girls concert, singing along to the group’s hit Viva Forever.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart.

“We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!”

In a separate post, she wrote; “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!!

“David, I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday.”

David shared a video of himself holding Brooklyn as a toddler, both in matching Manchester United shirts, on the football pitch after the last home game of the season in May 2000.

He wrote: “Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy, so proud of the man you have grown into, and you have always kept the same values you grew up with being polite and kind. We love you so much bust have the most amazing day.”

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz also shared a birthday tribute, writing: “Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham.

“I hope all your wishes come true i love you so so much you have the most beautiful heart and im so lucky to call you mine.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida in 2022.

The actress, who is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, has previously starred in American psychological drama series Bates Motel, Transformers: Age Of Extinction and the Disney+ series Welcome To Chippendales.

David and Victoria Beckham also share sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.