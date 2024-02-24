Vin Diesel shares update on Fast And Furious ‘grand finale’

Vin Diesel has offered an update on the Fast And Furious “grand finale” following a lawsuit being filed against the US actor by his former assistant.

The latest instalment within the action film series, Fast X, which sees the actor play racing fanatic Dominic Toretto, was released last year.

Diesel said in a social media post that he had a meeting with the franchise’s writers and team at the end of the week, revealing the excitement for the finale was “incredibly powerful”.

His update on the series comes after his former assistant filed a lawsuit against him in December, accusing him of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. He has denied the allegations.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.”

Addressing the franchise’s fans, he added: “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all … reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey.

“Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution … as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

“Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise’s inaugural film in 2001.

The movies have gone on to be big earners at the US and international box office, making billions of dollars.

In December, it was reported that Diesel’s former assistant has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that the actor forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.

His lawyer is reported to have said in a statement: “Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety.”

Dwayne Johnson, who first appeared in Fast Five as agent Luke Hobbs of the US Diplomatic Security Service, announced last year that be would be returning to the franchise.

The American actor, known professionally as The Rock, appeared in the following three sequels but was absent from Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, but did appear in 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, opposite Jason Statham.

In a post in June, he confirmed his return and said it was “exciting to see” reactions from fans to his cameo in Fast X’s mid-credit scene.