Winners of first Love Island: All Stars crowned

Molly Smith and Tom Clare have been crowned the winners of the first Love Island: All Stars.

The pair beat Molly’s ex-boyfriend Callum Jones and his new partner Jessica Gale, who finished as runners-up during the final episode on Monday night.

Fellow islanders Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie came third, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran placed fourth and Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk finished in fifth in the spin-off of the hit ITV dating show, which saw past contestants return for a second chance at finding love in the villa.

After being declared the winners and securing the £50,000 prize, Tom told host Maya Jama “my mind’s blown” – while Molly was visibly shaking as she shouted “what the hell”.

Molly previously starred in series six in 2020 and left the show with Callum, who she was in a relationship with for three years before they split.

While footballer Tom previously came third place on the second winter edition of Love Island in 2023 with former partner Samie Elishi.

When Callum first entered the villa as a bombshell, he initially chose to couple up with ex-girlfriend Molly as he felt they still needed to clear the air on their past relationship.

Talking about navigating romance within the villa with her ex there, Molly said: “I think obviously from the outside looking in, people won’t understand.

“We’re in an intense environment and you’ve got to get along so it kind of forced us to be friends.

“We probably wouldn’t be at this stage on the outside, it probably would have just been a bit awkward, but I feel like it’s got us to a place that we never would have gotten to, and I’m actually grateful for that.”

Discussing how viewers had been keen for them to rekindle their relationship, host Maya said she could “relate” as people had been encouraging her to get back with her past partner, grime star Stormzy.

She said: “I did have a lot of people saying I should get back with my ex – sometimes its not what you’re ready for.”

The host, who has recently got back together with the British rapper, revealed he was sat in the audience, adding: “Its worked out well in the end.”

Earlier in the episode, Sophie and Joshua both admitted they had never been this “soppy” in a relationship before after placing third in the reality series.

Sophie said she felt they had both “grown so much together” in the villa and Joshua said he was keen to make their relationship official when they got back in the outside world.

Georgia S and Toby, who had previously dating before the show, had an off-and-off again relationship within the villa with Georgia S pairing with Callum for a period while Toby coupled up with former islander Arabella Chi briefly.

Toby later shocked the other islanders by choosing to go back to Georgia S, which she said brought them closer together as “it was us two against everything”.

The couple confirmed they are “locked in” and have plans to make things official after they both met each other’s families.

After they were announced as finishing in fifth place, Anton said he was initially attracted to Georgia H from the offset as he feels she “stands out from everyone in the room” and had “such a big personality”.

He admitted that he found it “quite hard” when other islanders questioned how genuine their relationship was but they confirmed the plan to still date each other after leaving the villa.

The finale episode also saw singer Ella Henderson perform a medley of her hit songs for all the islanders.

Maya Jama hosted the live final from the ITV2 show’s South African villa while a cheering audience watched on.