Joni Mitchell to top Grammy performances with history-making set

Joni Mitchell is set to make history by performing live at the 2024 Grammy Awards for the first time at the age of 80.

The nine-time Grammy winner, who is nominated in the best folk category for her 2023 live album, will top the bill alongside a host of music stars including Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and SZA – who leads nominations this year.

Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel and Burna Boy will also perform, alongside Irish rock band U2 who will make history as the first broadcasted Grammy performance, delivering their set from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

U2 will also perform a history-making set at the 66th Grammy awards (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mitchell, who picked up a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2002, will grace the stage on Sunday on the heels of a gradual return to live appearances after suffering a brain aneurysm in March 2015.

Her Grammy-nominated live album Joni Mitchell At Newport was recorded during a surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first public performance in 20 years.

Since then she made two public concert appearances billed as “Joni Jam” in Washington state last summer, followed by a Brandi Carlile and Friends show at the Hollywood Bowl last autumn.

Mitchell is widely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of her time with hit tracks including Chelsea Morning, Big Yellow Taxi and Free Man In Paris.

Joni Mitchell is widely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of her time (PA)

Her previous Grammy wins span from 1970, when she won best folk performance for Clouds, to 2022 where she was honoured with best historical album for the boxed set Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967).

During her decades-long career, Mitchell has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards.

In an interview with Sir Elton John in 2022, Mitchell said she felt her music did not get the recognition it deserved in the 1970s due to sexism in the music industry.

The 66th annual Grammy awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.