Kim Kardashian shares video of psoriasis flare-up

Kim Kardashian has revealed she is in the middle of a painful psoriasis flare-up as she shared videos of sore red patches of skin on her leg.

The reality star, 43, who was diagnosed with the skin condition in 2010, has often spoken about the impact it has on her life.

According to the NHS, it causes “red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales”.

Sharing a video of her skin on her Instagram story, Kardashian said: “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys?

“All up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening but I’ve got to figure this out, this is crazy.

“I usually just have this spot but now I can tell it’s going down my leg and up my leg and all my thigh so I just know it’s time to figure this out.”

She added: “Am I tripping or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart? On Valentine’s Day.

Do you see that? I totally see it. Lucky me I have heart shaped psoriasis for Valentine’s Day.”

Kardashian has previously revealed she has suffered flare-ups on her face and explained she is on a plant-based diet to help manage the condition.

The severity of the condition can vary greatly, with some people having minor break-outs from time to time while others have bigger, longer lasting flare-ups.

The NHS advises those with psoriasis to consult their GP to determine the best treatment.