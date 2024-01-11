Kristen Stewart says Twilight is a gay movie that is ‘all about oppression’

Kristen Stewart has said that Twilight is a “gay movie” as it is “all about oppression” and “wanting what’s going to destroy you”.

The 33-year-old American actress portrayed Bella Swan in the Twilight film series, acting opposite Robert Pattinson who played her love interest, Edward Cullen.

In an interview with US publication Variety, Stewart spoke about her sexuality as well as the queer undertones of the films, which follow her character Bella as she falls in love with a vampire.

Kristen Stewart at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)

“I can only see it now,” she said.

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.

“It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lautner) and Rob and me, and it’s (desire) so hidden and not okay.

“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book.

“It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you.

“That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

The Twilight saga, which comprises five films in total, is based on fantasy novels written by Stephenie Meyer – and the first film in the franchise was released in 2008.

Stewart also spoke about the interactions she has had with fans since she has spoken publicly about her sexuality.

She said: “Every single woman that I’ve ever met in my whole life who ever kissed a girl in college is like, ‘Yeah, I mean, me too.’

“I’m constantly joking with my girlfriend.

“I’ll be sitting there and be like ‘She’s gay too. Everyone’s gay’.”

Stewart stars as Lou in the upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding, a romantic thriller in which her character falls for a bodybuilder called Jackie.

She also portrayed the late Diana, Princess of Wales in 2021 biopic Spencer, and has starred in films including 2014 drama Still Alice, and the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels.