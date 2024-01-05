Indie group The Last Dinner Party named BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024

Indie pop/rock group The Last Dinner Party have been named the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024.

The London-based five-piece, consisting of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, were chosen by a panel of more than 140 industry experts and artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Declan McKenna and Chase & Status.

They follow in the footsteps of previous winners including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adele and PinkPantheress.

Originally formed at university, the group rose to prominence with their catchy alt-pop debut single, Nothing Matters, which was released in April.

They also appeared at a number of festivals, including Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park last year, before embarking on their first headline tour of the UK and US.

Their high-energy live performances and commitment to Renaissance-style costumes garnered them further attention.

Last December, they were named winners of the 2024 Brit Awards Rising Star prize, which boasts Adele, Florence + the Machine and Jessie J among its past recipients.

They are expected to continue their success into the new year with the release of their highly-anticipated debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, in February.

Olivia Dean (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking about their latest win, The Last Dinner Party said: “We are overjoyed to have won BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of Award for 2024.

“We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it.

“BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played.

“Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks.

“Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby.”

The Last Dinner Party saw off tough competition from a host of up-and-coming acts including London-born singer Olivia Dean, whose debut album, Messy, was nominated for the Mercury Prize last year. She took second place.

South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou came third, while South African singer Tyla took fourth and singer Elmiene, who was raised in Oxford, finished fifth.

Jack Saunders, who hosts Radio 1’s Future Artists and the Official Chart shows, added: “It is a really strong year for the Sound Of list, which should make this win for The Last Dinner Party even sweeter.

“There isn’t a band connecting with their audience like this band right now: great songs, image and drive. They have the perfect concoction for success.”

The Sound Of poll started in 2003 and last year R&B girl group Flo claimed the top spot.

– The top five artists for BBC Sound of 2024:

1. The Last Dinner Party

2. Olivia Dean

3. Peggy Gou

4. Tyla

5. Elmiene