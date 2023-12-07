Taylor Swift to release extended version of concert film to UK audiences

An extended version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent in the UK from the day of the singer’s 34th birthday, it has been announced.

Those who rent the film will be offered an extended cut featuring three new performances, including Wildest Dreams and Long Live.

The concert movie will be available to stream for the first time in the UK from December 13, following on from its global success at the box office.

The superstar’s film, directed by Sam Wrench, was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Fans will be able to rent the documentary-style film on on Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and from streaming platforms that include Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Story, YouTube and the Sky Store.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Swift revealed the film would be available to rent in the UK, US, Canada and Ireland from December 13, Australia and New Zealand from December 14 and Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil from December 21.

The singer had previously announced that the film would be available for home viewing in the US from her birthday, teasing that it would become available in other countries as well.

In a post to her Instagram from November, she said: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Following its cinematic release, the Swift film broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Due to high demand, Odeon had added more screenings for the concert movie as it said shows were “selling out fast”.

Alongside her Era’s Tour, Swift has achieved success in the charts this year with the re-recorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989 both topping the UK charts.

On Wednesday, Swift was announced as Time Magazine’s person of the year for 2023 and she was picked from a group of nine finalists which included the King, Barbie, and the Hollywood strikers.

Time said of Swift’s selection: “While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force.”

Next year, following on from the success of her 2023 dates, Swift will be heading across the globe to cities including London, Dublin, Liverpool, Tokyo and Melbourne as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour.