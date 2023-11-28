Bake Off winner crowned after celebration cake showstopper

Matty has been crowned the winner of the 14th series of The Great British Bake Off.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 programme, the PE and science teacher from Cambridgeshire was joined by fellow finalists Josh and Dan to make their final bakes.

The trio were tasked with a choux pastry signature, a sticky technical challenge and a celebration cake showstopper.

Matty is the winner of The Great British Bake Off series 14 (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

Presenter Alison Hammond announced that Matty had won the show and upon hearing this, the 28-year-old, who has described himself as an “underdog”, expressed his surprise.

He said: “I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it.

“I never thought I would be on the show let alone win it!”

Offering his congratulations, fellow baker and post-doctoral research associate Josh, from Leicestershire, said: “I am so chuffed for Matty – when it always comes to the cake he has been fantastic, he is such a worthy winner, and a lovely chap as well.”

Competitor Dan, who is a civil engineering resource planner from Cheshire, added: “I had a feeling that Matty was going to win.

“On the day it counted and I am honestly so happy for him – what a kid I absolutely love him.”

Paul, Prue, Alison and Noel with finalists, Matty, Josh and Dan (Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions)

On the show, the judges spoke about Matty’s journey to the final and Dame Prue Leith said: “I have never met a more cheerful, smiling uncomplaining and willing baker.

“He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said.”

Meanwhile, Paul Hollywood said that Matty “got better and better and better”.

“If you are going to smash it you do it in the last challenge, and that is exactly what he did,” he said.

“That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time.”

Matty watched the final at home with his fiancee Lara and his friends and family.

“It was a lovely evening we had some bubbles to celebrate and needless to say I made some bakes,” he said.

“I have kept the trophy hidden away in a box in the loft, but I think it will have pride of place in the dining room from now so everyone can see it.”

He added: “Without a shadow of doubt I was the official underdog throughout the series so I think everyone was surprised when I made it to the final and then won it, including me.”

Matty will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen and all the other bakers, on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 4.