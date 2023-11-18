Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settles rape and abuse lawsuit with US singer Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs has settled a lawsuit filed by US singer Cassie which claimed she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship.

The claims have been settled “to their mutual satisfaction” a day after they were filed at a New York federal court, her lawyer Douglas Wigdor confirmed on Friday.

The original lawsuit claimed that Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, was raped “in her own home after she tried to leave him” and “endured over a decade of his violent behaviour and disturbed demands”.

Sean Combs has settled a lawsuit with former partner Cassie (Ian West/PA)

It was also alleged that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage”, with claims including that he “blew up a man’s car after he learned that he was romantically interested in Ms Ventura”.

US rapper Combs, 54, has vehemently denied the allegations made against him.

On Friday, Ms Ventura said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

While Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Cassie and Sean Combs (Aurore Marechal/PA)

In a statement, Mr Wigdor said: “I am very proud of Ms Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner whose hit songs include I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love.

He founded the label Bad Boy Records in the early 90s, for which Ms Ventura signed a 10-album deal with in 2006 at the age of 19.