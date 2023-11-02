Olivia Rodrigo reveals new song featuring in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

Olivia Rodrigo said she is “beyond excited” to have written a new song for the much-anticipated Hunger Games prequel film.

The track titled Can’t Catch Me Now from the 20-year-old US pop star will feature on the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes which is set for release on November 17.

Set many years before the events of the existing films, the prequel stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, as Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow respectively, alongside Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Speaking about the song, which will be released on November 3, Drivers License singer Rodrigo said: “Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.”

The Hunger Games prequel, directed by Francis Lawrence, follows 18-year-old Snow (Blyth) years before he becomes the “tyrannical president of Panem”.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, he is assigned to mentor Baird (Zegler), an impoverished girl from District 12 – the area where Katniss Everdeen grows up years later.

But after Baird commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in his favour.

On Instagram, Zegler said that “making this movie was hands-down one of the best experiences of my life thus far”.

She also thanked entertainment company Lionsgate and US actors union Sag-Aftra for “working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film”.