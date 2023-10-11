Acclaimed drama Aftersun leads nominations in Bafta Scotland awards

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal

The critically acclaimed drama Aftersun has led nominations at this year’s Bafta Scotland awards, with documentary My Old School and the TV series Mayflies and Karen Pirie also in the running for awards.

Directed by Edinburgh-born Charlotte Wells, Aftersun was released in 2022 and starred Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, playing a father and daughter on a holiday to Turkey.

It has been nominated in five categories, including Feature Film.

Alan Cumming features in My Old School, which explores the story of schoolboy impostor Brian MacKinnon. This has been nominated in three categories.

Mayflies stars Martin Compston and Tony Curran, while ITV’s Karen Pirie series is based on Val McDermid’s crime novels.

Alan Cumming features in My Old School (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held at in Glasgow in November.

She said: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards, it’s an honour to celebrate and shine a spotlight on brilliant Scottish talent, both behind and in front of the camera.

“An evening that always fills me with pride and has me skipping out the door completely inspired.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland said: “It’s a great source of pride to be able to bring our creative community together and celebrate another exceptional year in film and television.