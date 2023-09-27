Angelina Jolie says she has not felt like herself ‘for a decade’

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil European Premiere – London

Angelina Jolie has said she feels “a bit down these days” and has not been herself “for a decade”.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress, 48, spoke to Vogue about her family life and collaborative creative collective Atelier Jolie, which she says has been “therapeutic” for her.

Opening up about her emotions, the actress admitted that she is “still understanding” who she is at 48, and said: “I feel a bit down these days.

Angelina Jolie attending the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

According to Vogue, Jolie mentioned that she started doing less film work seven years ago, “only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots”.

“We had a lot of healing to do,” she said “we’re still finding our footing.”

Seven years ago in 2016, Jolie filed for a divorce from fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

The couple, who had met on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith – which was released in 2005, married in 2014 with their six children present.

Three of their children are biological and three are adopted.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Jolie spoke about what it was like to become a mother at the age of 26 in 2002, when she adopted her first child Maddox.

“My entire life changed,” she said.

“Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them.

“They’re better than me, because you want your children to be.