Ed Sheeran cancels US gig due to ‘some challenges’

Ed Sheeran has announced that he had to cancel a gig in the US due to “some challenges encountered”.

The British singer-songwriter, 32, informed fans shortly before his performance was due to start at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On Instagram, Sheeran wrote: “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show.”

Typically, “load in” refers to the period when musical equipment is carried into a venue.

In his message at around 2am UK time (6pm local time), Sheeran also wrote: “I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x.”

He was due to play alongside support acts, American rapper Russ and English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters.

In a statement shared to Twitter, now X, Allegiant Stadium said: This evening’s Ed Sheeran concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.”

Sheeran has previously cancelled gigs in Hong Kong due to severe weather conditions in 2019 and in St Louis, Missouri amid protests in 2017.

He is next due to play the Fox Theatre in Oakland, California on Friday and Levi’s Stadium on Saturday in Santa Clara, California along with two more US dates.

Sheeran will then be at the Royal Albert Hall in London from November 18 to 19 where he will play tracks from his upcoming album Autumn Variations.