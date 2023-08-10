Kris Jenner calls Kylie Jenner one of her ‘life’s blessings’ in birthday message

Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner has praised her daughter Kylie Jenner in a birthday post where she said the 26-year-old was one of her “life’s biggest blessings”.

Kris, 67, thanked her youngest for giving her “another chapter at motherhood”.

In a post to her Instagram, the mother of six said: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!”

She added: “I am so proud of the woman you have grown into.

“You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion.

“You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you…

“You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises.

Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

“Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create.

“I can’t wait to see what you do next!!

“I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy!”

The Instagram post also comprised video clips, some from when Kylie was a baby.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner also sent birthday wishes to the 26-year-old, in an Instagram story which read: “Happy birthday my tiny baby sister.”

Marking her birthday, Kylie, who founded Kylie Cosmetics and shares two children with American rapper Travis Scott, shared a selection of photos to her Instagram with the caption “26”.