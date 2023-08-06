Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton wish Geri Horner a happy 51st birthday

Commonwealth day 2023

Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton have wished fellow Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner a happy birthday.

The celebrities shared photos of themselves on social media to celebrate her 51st.

Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, posted a collection of photos with the singer, including a snap which showed the pair wearing school uniforms.

Another, more recent-looking photo was posted to her Instagram showing the pair in an embrace.

Mel C, who was known as Sporty Spice in the group, captioned the post with a heartfelt message that read: “Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner. Wow these birthdays come round fast!

“We’ve made so many wonderful memories together, I’m hoping we can make more before too long.

“Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge.”

Bunton, who was nicknamed Baby Spice, also wished the star a happy birthday and uploaded a video montage of the Spice Girls to her Instagram.

She captioned the video: “Love you to bits. Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner. Hope you’re being spoilt and sending lots of hugs.”

The montage included clips from Spice Girls music videos and photos of Bunton with Halliwell-Horner.

Beckham, otherwise known as Posh Spice, uploaded a photo to her Instagram story with the words: “Happy birthday @gerihaliwellhorner… Love you!!!”

The image showed the two together, hugging next to a plane.

In the 1990s the Spice Girls had number one singles with songs including Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life.

Halliwell-Horner, who was nicknamed Ginger Spice, left the band in 1998 and in 2000 the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

In 2012, the Spice Girls performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics where they arrived in illuminated taxis and sang from their back catalogue of hits.

As well as an extensive singing career, Halliwell-Horner has published several books and her new children’s adventure story, Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen, is slated for release in autumn of this year.