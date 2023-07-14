George Clooney among high profile figures supporting US actors’ union strike

The Tender Bar premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021

Oscar-winning actors George Clooney and Jessica Chastain are among the high-profile figures supporting the “fight” of their US union, following the announcement of a major Hollywood strike.

The strike, described as “an inflection point” in the industry, was announced on Thursday in Los Angeles, after new contracts with the American Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) could not be negotiated.

Famous faces joined the picket lines on the first day, while many voiced their support online.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Clooney said: “This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.

“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now.”

Chastain, who last year won the Academy Award for best actress, said the union and its members would not “back down”.

“The AMPTP refused to make a fair deal on television, theatrical and streaming work,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We are not afraid of a fight and we will not back down. My union, Sag-Aftra is now on strike.”

Alec Baldwin congratulated the union for calling the strike in order to protect its “rank and file” members.

“The strike is something that, you know, we’re a union, we’re in this together,” he said, in a video posted to Instagram.

“I don’t think anybody really wants a strike but they don’t want to continue under the the unfair contracts that we’re working under now.

“So congratulations to everybody and I hope this is over right after we get everything we want.”

Josh Gad, who voices animated snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen movies said strikes did not occur unless they were “glaringly necessary”.

The actor and Broadway star acknowledged the impact the “work stoppage” caused by the strikes would have but said the action was “about right and wrong”.

“As we stand on the precipice of the uncertainty of what AI can represent to all of us in this industry and beyond, it is imperative that we ensure we are protected against the inevitability of the cost savings and ease of use that this seismic technology represents to these corporate entities,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I hope that, for the sake of our entire industry, and the above the line and below the line folks who are being adversely affected, that these issues can be resolved sooner rather than later.”

Gad later urged people to “grab a sign” and join the picket lines, sharing a picture of himself there.

Also pictured on the picket lines on Friday was Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher, who gave an impassioned speech while announcing the strike.

She said: “The gravity of this move is not lost on me … it’s a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people.

“This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don’t stand tall now we are all going to be in trouble.”

Responding to a clip of Drescher’s speech, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, wrote: “Holy Cow. Go Fran Go!

“This was a powerful statement. I stand with Fran and everyone in SAG and WGA in this extended moment… onwards.”

Sex And The City Star Cynthia Nixon, wrote: “The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived.

“I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long.