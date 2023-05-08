Notification Settings

Paul O’Grady makes posthumous appearance in film to mark Eurovision opening

ShowbizPublished:

Paul O'Grady at Battersea Dog’s Collars and Coats Gala Ball – London
Paul O’Grady is among a host of famous faces appearing in a special short film to mark the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest and welcome the world to Liverpool.

The late comedian and TV stalwart, originally from Birkenhead, Merseyside, took part in the film to show his pride in his home region – which is taking on competition hosting duties in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

The project was one of the last things O’Grady filmed before his death, and his posthumous appearance has been approved by his family and friends.

He died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28 at the age of 67.

O’Grady appears in the film, titled Welcome To Liverpool,  and is seen preparing his home in anticipation of Eurovision’s arrival, vacuuming while holding one of his beloved dogs.

Other famous faces include Wirral-born TV baker Paul Hollywood, actor Ricky Tomlinson, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin and Drag Race UK contestant Sister Sister among others.

Paul O’Grady death
The project was one of the last things O’Grady filmed before his death, and his posthumous appearance has been approved by his family and friends (Ian West/PA)

The film will open the first Eurovision semi-final and the 2023 contest when it airs tomorrow at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It begins with the moment a young Liverpudlian boy discovers that his home city is set to host the 2023 contest.

He travels across the city telling his family, friends, neighbours that the world-famous competition is arriving.

The film can now be watched in full online.

