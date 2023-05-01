Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dua Lipa leads first arrivals to the Met Gala 2023

ShowbizPublished:

Lipa wore an archival dress by Chanel to honour Karl Lagerfeld.

Dua Lipa at the Met Gala
Dua Lipa at the Met Gala

Met Gala 2023 co-host Dua Lipa was one of the first celebrity arrivals to Met Gala 2023 on Monday, one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar.

Marking the unveiling of the Metropolitan Museum’s exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York, the event brings together A-listers across fashion, film and music.

German-born Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was an influential fashion designer who served as creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label.

Celebrities are asked to don outfits reflecting the exhibition’s theme, and singer Lipa, 27, was one of the first people to wear an archival Lagerfeld design.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa (Evan Agostini/AP)

As co-host of the event – along with actors Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer and Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour – she wore a vintage Chanel gown from the brand’s couture collection.

The white dress – in Chanel’s signature tweed fabric – had a corseted bodice, black trim and fringing at the hem.

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer originally wore the design in the early 90s.

Lipa accessorised the look with a statement Tiffany diamond necklace she said had never been seen before in public.

Rita Ora, left, and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Evan Agostini/AP)

Singer Rita Ora and her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi were also among some of the early arrivals to Monday’s event.

Ora wore a dramatic black dress with sheer panels, floral detailing and a long train, and Waititi donned a floor-length grey jacket, white trousers and a black flower on his lapel – reflecting his wife’s outfit.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz (Evan Agostini/AP)

Co-host Cruz wore a hooded white gown by Chanel, with a full skirt, sweetheart neckline and lots of silver detailing.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman (Evan Agostini/AP)

Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman wore a pale pink gown with delicate feathers on the voluminous skirt.

It is the same outfit she wore in the 2004 advertisement for the fragrance Chanel No5, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

To complement the dramatic dress, Kidman kept her hair loose and her make-up simple.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Emily Ratajkowski (Evan Agostini/AP)

Wearing a pale peach gown by Tory Burch, model Emily Ratajkowski’s look was ethereal – with layers of tulle and delicate linework over the dress. She had a black bow in her hair, in an apparent nod to Lagerfeld’s love of ribbons.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News