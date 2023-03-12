Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanessa Hudgens lead 2023 Oscars fashion arrivals

ShowbizPublished:

Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for the best supporting actress award at tonight’s event for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis

Stars have started arriving at the 2023 Oscars, which in a departure from the normal red colour, has a champagne-coloured carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis – who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once – was one of the first to walk the carpet.

She amped up the glamour in a glittering nude Dolce & Gabbana gown with long sleeves, with visible boning around the bodice.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens is on carpet hosting duties, along with model Ashley Graham and presenter Lilly Singh.

Hudgens channelled old Hollywood glamour in a black strapless gown with white detailing from Chanel, paired with a diamond necklace and simple updo.

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen (Jordan Strauss/AP)

WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen seemed to be inspired by flapper fashion in her look: a black gown with a cowl neck and sheer bottom.

Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Model Winnie Harlow brought a splash of colour to the event in a yellow gown with black rose detailing and a tousled updo.

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham (Jordan Strauss/AP)

America’s Next Top Model judge Graham chose a more daring look for the evening: a black gown with a sheer skirt, cut-outs on the bodice and tulle sleeves which she worked on the carpet.

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Actress Laverne Cox described her outfit as “ethereal Bladerunner” on Instagram.

The custom-made Vera Wang outfit featured an aqua draped bodice and black skirt with matching sleeves. Like Graham, Cox had a dramatic train – which could shape up as one of the major trends of the night.

Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Actress Sofia Carson – who was recently announced as a new ambassador for Valentino Beauty – had a bridal-inspired moment for the Oscars.

She wore a drop-waist white gown with a boat neckline, accessorised with a standout emerald necklace.

Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lilly Singh gave us one of our first examples of female tailoring of the night: a purple trouser suit with a trailing jacket.

Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing – who is known for her extravagant sense of style – did not disappoint at the Oscars.

She wore a sparkling silver gown with a plunging V neckline, paired with a bright green shrug trailing to the floor.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News