Naomi Campbell takes to the runway at Paris Fashion Week

ShowbizPublished:

The supermodel walked in the Off-White autumn/winter show.

Naomi Campbell on the Off-White catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)
Naomi Campbell wore a series of statement dresses on the Off-White runway at Paris Fashion Week.

For one outfit, the supermodel, 52, opted for a black, skintight sheer dress with a bejewelled neckline, while her other look was a black gown with statement zip detailing.

Naomi Campbell on the runway
Plenty of famous faces were on the front row, including singer and actor Jared Leto, actor Jodie Turner-Smith, model Jourdan Dunn and Thor actress Tessa Thompson.

Off-White was originally set up by Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 in November 2021.

(L-R) Lori Harvey, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson front row at Off-White
The role of art director is now filled by London-based Ib Kamara, who is also the editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine.

Kamara showed his first collection for the brand last September, and this one was entitled Lunar Delivery.

The set was a sparse moonscape, with a reflective silver dome in the middle.

The autumn/winter collection looked futuristic, with distressed knitwear paired with statement gowns and sharp tailoring.

Jared Leto ahead of the show
Silver embellishments ran throughout the collection, from belts, buckles and zips, to models’ hair decorated with silver rings, which entirely covered another model’s face.

Off-White runway
On Instagram, the brand said: “As existing codes, past rituals and human objects are blasted into a new dimension, garments charged with contemporary perspective hint at a previously unimaginable future.”

Campbell took to the runway arm-in-arm with Kamara to celebrate the new collection.

France Fashion Off-White F/W 23-24
The supermodel was close with the late Abloh, and is a regular on the Off-White runway.

Along with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, Campbell was part of a group of top models in the 1990s, dubbed the Supers.

Paris Fashion Week continues until March 7, with shows from Chanel, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham still to come.

