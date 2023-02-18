Scarlett Moffatt announces she is expecting her first child

Attitude Awards – 2022

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she is expecting her first child with her partner Scott Dobinson.

The TV star, 32, shared the news in a video posted to Instagram which showed a sonogram picture and their dog wearing a bandana which said “I’m going to be a big sister”.

Moffatt, who first gained popularity on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, captioned the post: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption.

“Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.

“You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon.”

Friends and famous faces sent their congratulations to the couple, with podcaster and actress Giovanna Fletcher commenting: “Aaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!! Huge congratulations! Xxxxx.”

Reality TV star Vicky Pattinson said: “Omg, congratulations mate” with a string of heart emojis, while actress Jacqueline Jossa added: “Eeeeeeek congratulations darling xxx”.

Moffatt first rose to prominence after appearing on Gogglebox from 2014 to 2016 and has since featured on a number of TV programmes including the comedy panel show Virtually Famous, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.

She has also fronted a documentary on Channel 4, titled Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery, which saw her discuss how she developed sudden onset tics when she was a teenager while she travelled around the country to uncover potential causes of the condition.