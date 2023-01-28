Bruno Tonioli: Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest UK show now that I’m here

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 auditions – London

Bruno Tonioli says that Britain’s Got Talent is the biggest show in the UK “now that I’m here”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge said working on BGT was a “completely different sort of judging” but said his experience in the business meant he “knows what the job needs”.

The 67-year-old was confirmed as the ITV show’s new panellist on Tuesday after weeks of speculation, and joins Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Tonioli joins Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on the BGT panel (PA)

On Friday ahead of the first slew of BGT auditions Tonioli blew kisses to crowds as he arrived for filming.

Speaking to The Sun afterwards, he said: “This is the biggest show on British TV, now that I’m here. I mean it. Simon is going to hate that I’ve said that but oh well.”

He continued: “I have nothing bad to say about Strictly, it changed my life.

“(But) this is completely different and it’s a completely different sort of judging. The range of this show, you see things that you have no idea are coming.

“I have been in showbiz for 50 years now and I’ve worked with everyone from Tina Turner and French and Saunders to Michael Caine, so I know when something works and I know why it works.

“I know what this job needs.”

Tonioli was previously a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing after joining the BBC One programme during its debut series in 2004.

However in 2022 it was announced Tonioli would be departing the celebrity dancing competition because his travel commitments had made it “impossible” to continue.

He has replaced comedian David Walliams, who joined the talent contest in 2012, on the BGT panel.

Last year comedian Walliams, 51, apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during breaks in filming the show in January 2020.