Ant and Dec extend exclusive ITV contract for further three years

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have extended their exclusive relationship with ITV for a further three years, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The Geordie presenting duo, both 47, currently host a number of popular programmes which air on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.

The extension of the pair’s contract will also see them celebrate 25 years of working with ITV after they were first signed by the broadcaster in August 1998.

Ant and Dec currently host a number of ITV shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the extension and upcoming anniversary, McPartlin said: “We’re so lucky to host the best entertainment shows in the world.

“We absolutely love our shows and we are both extremely happy and very excited to extend our relationship with ITV for another three years.”

Donnelly joked: “We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV. Especially as we are both only turning 30 this year!”

The presenters have fronted a number of ITV shows during their relationship with the broadcaster and streaming service and will continue to do so throughout 2023.

Across the year, McPartlin and Donnelly will host a new series of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa, which is set to feature some of the show’s most memorable camp mates from the original show.

During their presenting careers at ITV, the pair have scooped a mammoth 43 National Television Awards, including 21 for best TV presenter, and 18 Bafta awards.